Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi celebrates 39th birthday with stunning photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi is celebrating her 39th birthday today, 14th of January.

Taking to her official Instagram page to celebrate herself, Ireti decided to flood her timeline with stunning photos from her birthday shoot.

Captioning the photos, the talented actress wrote;

“Happy birthday to me…Thank you, Lord, for yet another year…Kindly say a prayer for me.. Am enjoying Grace of God…Still my day…Lord am Grateful”

As she turns a year older, Here’s everything you should know about her.

Osayemi was born on January 14, 1982, but grew up in Liberia. Her family moved back to Nigeria in 1991. She attended Ajumoni Secondary School in Lagos State. She studied Economics at Lagos State University She began her career professionally after joining the Nigerian movie industry in 1999. She made her Nollywood debut in a movie by Emeka Duru but a feature in a movie by Laide Bakare launched her into the Yoruba movie industry. She has acted in over 50 movies some of which include “The Return of Jenifa,” “Heavy Storm,” “Jenifa”, “Iseju Meji” (Two Minutes), “Ifé Owó” (The Love of Money). Some of the awards she has won include ‘Best Actress’ in a supporting role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Best supporting actress (Yoruba) at the Golden Icon Movie Academy Awards, Best Indigenous actress in a leading role at the Africa Magic viewers choice award and Best Yoruba actress at Afto Hollywood award. She also got married in 2008 to fellow actor and movie producer, Bakky Adeoye. The union was blessed with two children. Ireti Osayemi is one of the most sought after actresses in the Nollywood industry with an estimated net worth of $550,000.

See her photos below;