Nollywood actress dies of COVID-19 complications in Yaba Isolation Centre

Nollywood actress, Sotonye Green has died from COVID-19 complications at the isolation centre in Yaba, Lagos, and her colleagues in the movie industry are morning her death.

The death of actress, Sotonye Green was made public by her friend, Debby King who claimed to have taken her to the Yaba Isolation Centre.

Announcing her death, Debby King blamed the Yaba Isolation Centre for killing the budding actress for their ineptitude.

On her Instagram page where she announced the death with accusing fingers pointed at the Isolation Centre, Debby writes: “Please and Please.

Help spread the word. Yaba isolation center is a dead trap where only the rich and famous are treated after their doctors have been bribed. I never thought I would be saying goodbye so soon. Rest in peace my bestie. May God forgive all your sins and accept your soul into paradise in Jesus name….Amen.”

Sotonye Green is a budding actress known by many notable names in the industry.