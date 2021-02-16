Nollywood actor drops dead in his apartment

Death has dealt another big blow on the Nigerian movie industry as Victor Decker, a veteran Nollywood actor has died at the age of 72.

Decker’s colleague, Uzee Usman, took to the social media to break the news in the early hours of Tuesday.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of Decker’s death is still unknown.

Usman in a post he shared on Instagram expressed utmost shock over the news of Decker’s demise. He noted that the development has yet again demonstrated that life is like a journey.

He wrote: “Speechless! Can’t believe I’m typing this! But a reminder that this is not our home, we’re all on a journey! This is how I chose to remember you! Goodnight general! Rest In Peace!”https://www.instagram.com/p/CLVHoNfBQfb/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=13&wp=485&rd=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pmnewsnigeria.com&rp=%2F2021%2F02%2F16%2Fnollywood-loses-another-actor-victor-decker%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A1903.1849999446422%2C%22ls%22%3A1107.3249999899417%2C%22le%22%3A1402.2899999981746%7D

In a report by The PUNCH, Decker was found dead in his apartment on Monday by his neighbours at about 5 pm.

According to Jesse Nazareth, the Mayor of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja, who confirmed the incident to The PUNCH said Decker’s neighbours had to break down the door to his apartment before they found his lifeless decomposed body seated in his sitting room.

Speaking, Nazareth said, “Yes, Victor Decker is dead. I am in the mortuary where they want to embalm him. I am not aware of the cause of his death. I just got a call that his neighbours did not see him for days so they got concerned.

“They went to his house, knocked on his door but got no response so they had to break down the door. That was when they saw him sitting on his chair lifeless. He was already smelling as he was decomposing. I rushed down there to arrange the necessary things.

“I had to obtain a police report and cars to convey him to a hospital. I took him to several hospitals but they rejected him because his body was already decomposing. At about 3 am this morning, we were referred to a private hospital in Bwari, Abuja, where they accepted his body. This morning, they are embalming his body but they need to first reduce its size as he has swollen.

“His younger brother, Samson Decker, is here with us. He cannot talk to the press at the moment because he is not in the right frame of mind. Victor Decker was about 72 years old when he died.”

Decker until his death, was a member of the Abuja branch of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

He was shot to the limelight after starring in several movies including ‘If I am President’ and ‘Lotanna.’

Decker’s demise further stretches the list of Nollywood stars who have breathed their last since 2021 began.