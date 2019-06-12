No more business as usual – Speaker Gbajabiamila

The New Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the running of the House would no longer be business as usual, as he pledged to introduce drastic reforms.

Gbajabiamila who was elected speaker on Tuesday said in his inaugural speech that he would introduce his planned reforms in piece-mill.

“This is going to be a House of reforms, we will be dishing out those reforms in piece-mill. It will not be business as usual.

“There comes a time in the life and history of a people when they interrogate the past and present, review past sacrifices, miscalculations and errors and collectively decide to opt for change , peace and progress.

“We are at such a moment in this country. Honourable Colleagues of the 9th Assembly this is our time , this is our moment as history beckons.

“The 9th Assembly under my leadership is going to be a House of reforms. The reforms will be dished out piecemeal and at intervals so as not to shock the system.

“Moving forward therefore my dear colleagues, it will not be business as usual and we will be shaking the table just a little.

“We will be introducing various reforms that will reposition this institution but please be rest assured that they will be for the greater good,” he said.

According to him, on our shoulders lie the responsibility of working together as a House to safeguard the future of our great country.

“The House must be reformed before the country can be reformed, we simply cannot and must not fail,”he said.

Gbajabiamila, also announcing his first appointment, added that “In this regard and so as to quickly hit the ground running, I am announcing the appointment of Mr Sanusi Rikiji, the former Speaker of Zamfara State as my Chief of Staff.

“Sanusi comes with a wealth of legislative experience and I believe his inclusion in this Assembly will add immense value,” he said.

In attendance at the event were Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Dickson Seriake of Bayelsa, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalung of Plateau and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole among others.