No coordination for COVID-19 donations – Lawan,

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, said there was no proper coordination of the donations received from public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies and institutions to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawan stated this at a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by its chairman, Boss Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“I believe that we face one critical challenge today in our fight against COVID-19. We have donations made by various organisations, corporate bodies and so on but it is my candid opinion that there is no coordination,”

Lawan was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi. “The Corporate Nigeria, as I was told as at yesterday (Wednesday), has gathered N22billion, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), I was told had $28million (dollars), CBN and the banks, I don’t know how much they have.

The National Assembly, the ministers and so many individuals and institutions have also made donations,” Lawan said.