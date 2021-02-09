No chewing bubble gum during sex!

Admittedly, the act of sex can leave one in a bit of a sticky situation.

From where the action takes place, to the amount of sweat you accumulate from its intensity, sex can be a bit of a beautiful sticky situation.

Now imagine making this already sticky situation stickier by chewing gum during the sex.

While gum keeps the mouth fresh, experts warn that there’s a downside to chewing gum during or before having sex.

According to Men’s Health, while chewing gum may seem like a standard go-to when it comes to a bit of casual riding, it can actually make you bloat a lot.



When we chew gum, our bodies are tricked into thinking that we’re eating when really, the only thing entering our stomachs is air.

This trapped air can lead to some serious bloating and the release of stomach enzymes as our bodies are anticipating being fed is also likely to cause a bit of wind.

This, according to sex experts, isn’t at all that ideal when you’re planning on getting hot and heavy beneath the sheets.