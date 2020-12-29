NMA seeks life insurance for doctors, others over COVID-19

The Nigerian Medical Association has urged the Federal Government to provide comprehensive life insurance for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty.

In a statement, yesterday in Abuja, Chairman of NMA in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Enema Amodu, who demanded adequate protection for its members, noted that there is no enough personal protective equipment for the doctors and other health workers in the frontline.

“Over the last few days, I have received calls and messages on the 20 doctors that died across the country from the deadly coronavirus within a week. The focus seems to have shifted from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it. The fact remains that doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance.

“There is no enough personal protective equipment available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline. Those who called me said there should be comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty. They also said that the isolation centres should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come,” Ahmodu said.

According to him, “This is a clarion call by the Nigerian doctors on behalf of their colleagues and others in the frontline to protect us while we discharge our duties.”

Ahmodu stressed the need to improve the turnaround time, and accuracy of the testing for COVID-19, adding that isolation centres should be adequately and properly equipped with drugs and personnel to swiftly manage cases.

“The NMA wishes to appreciate the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who has reacted to our cry and has promised to improve on the welfare packages of doctors. We also appreciate the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, who ensured prompt payment of hazard allowance to FCT doctors.

“We mourn with the families of our colleague that have died. While we pray for their gallant souls to rest in peace, we also pray for those of us alive to remain so in good health,” Ahmodu said.