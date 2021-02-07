NLC Chairman, Peter Jediel abducted in Taraba

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of the Taraba State chapter, Peter Jediel has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

Jediel was abducted at his residence in Sunkani, the headquarters of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council.

The younger brother of the NLC chairman, Boniface Stephen confirmed his abduction to Channels TV.

He stated that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air to scare residents before whisking the NLC Chairman away.

Stephen disclosed that the gunmen in their numbers stormed Jediel’s residence about 12:00 am on Sunday.

He added that no calls for ransom have been made by the abductors.