Nine inmates who fled Nigeria arrested in Ghana

Ghanaian Police have arrested nine Nigerian fugitive inmates who illegally entered Ghana on Sunday.

The inmates were arrested weeks after the jailbreak at the Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State.

More than 1,800 prisoners were set free after gunmen overran the facility in Owerri on April 5.

According to Ada Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Francis Somian, the inmates were arrested following a tip-off.

Officials said the suspects believed to be fugitive jailbreakers from Nigeria entered the country via ferry.

They reportedly crossed River Volta into Ada Foah where they intended to continue their journey to Accra, capital of Ghana, via commercial bus.

The suspects have been identified as Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie – 27, Steve Eyenuku – 33, Enebeli Lucky – 29, Yommi Usmah – 29, Keli Ekureni -33, Freedom Yusuf – 25, Obi Onuora – 38, Patrick Chanar – 47, and Bless Eyenuku -25.

At the time of arrest, the suspects were found with Ghanaian and Nigerian currencies, personal belongings, passports, and ID.

The authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Services had unveiled the identities of some of the inmates who fled.

The Federal Government had promised to pardon those who returned voluntarily.