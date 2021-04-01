NIN won’t be used used for voters registration- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the National Identification Number (NIN) would not be a mandatory criterion for the continuous voters registration (CVR).

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a news conference.

The CVR is expected to commence on on June 28 across the 774 local government areas of the federation.

however, explained that the NIN could be used at the point of registration as part of the means of identification.

“NIN is not going to be mandatory for voter registration.

“This is for the simple reason that we are operating on the basis of the law establishing INEC.

“Section 10 of the Electoral Act list the means of identification to be presented by prospective registrants for the purpose of voter registration.

“This includes birth certificate, international passport, national identity card, driver’s license or any other document that will prove the identity, age and nationality of the applicant and the national identity card is only one of the means of identification provided for under Section 10 subsection 2 of the Electoral Act.

“We cannot single that out and make it mandatory when the law did not say so,” Yakubu said.

According to him, the commission has learnt from the experience of the nationwide NIN registration and is also working with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), where INEC is even expecting a bigger crowd in the CVR.

He added that both the manual and online CVR would kick off simultaneously and that while the commission had 1,146 registration centres, it has added 1000 more centres including rotation centres.