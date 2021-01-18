NIN registration: Federal Government speaks on deadline

The Federal Government has maintained that the deadlines given for the registration of all Subscriber Identification Modules with valid National Identity Numbers were still in force.

It was also reported that the NIN was necessary for diplomats who stay in Nigeria, as well as for all other lawful residents across the country.

The Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, on Sunday while answering questions from newsmen, said nothing had changed. “The deadlines are still in force; there is no update for now and just like I told you last week if there is any change it will be communicated,” he said.

Recall that On December 15, 2020, the Federal Government declared that after December 30, 2020, all SIMs that were not registered with valid NINs on the network of telecommunications companies would be blocked.

It later extended the December 30, 2020 deadline following widespread opposition against the earlier announcement and gave a three-week extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021.