Nigerian Twitter influencer accounts suspended

American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter has suspended the Twitter accounts of some Nigerian social media influencers.

The profiles of over fifteen social media influencers late Monday evening became inaccessible as noticed by some Twitter users.

The profile pages of these suspended accounts showed “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

The actual reason(s) for the suspension remains unknown, but it might be connected with promoting a controversial trend, which must have violated some of Twitter rules.

Reports have it that many other accounts outside Nigeria were also suspended indefinitely for involving in a coordinated online campaign to obstruct justice.

According to a Twitter user, @DrOlufunmilayo, some of the suspended accounts include “Mbah, Bisi, Danny walter, Tife, Volqx, Lamar, Uncle Mohamz, Pamilerin, Valhalla, Four eyed Edo Boy, Biyi and many others”.

Twitter in 2019, suspended accounts of some social media influencers ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Badmus Hakeem (Tweets @Bhadoosky), Jokunle (@Jokunle), Ani Nomso (@ani_nomso), Shawnife (@Shawnife_), Official Bmax (@OfficialBmax), Uche Kush (@UcheKush_), Lazy Writa (@LazyWrita), Rouvafe (@Rouvafe), Abdulaxis (@iam_abdulaxis), Switchme, Enekem Greg (@EnekemGreg) were suspended.