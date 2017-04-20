Nigerian Pastor accused of sexually molesting church members in South Africa

Pastor Tim Omotoso, a Nigerian pastor in South Africa has been accused of committing heinous crimes.

According to eNCA, a manhunt for the pastor has even begun after he was accused of s*xually molesting his congregants.

Police said in a statement that they had made contact with Pastor Tim Omotoso and his arrest was being arranged.

Omotoso, a Nigerian national, is the leader of the Jesus Dominion International in Durban, South Africa.

Several female members of the pastor’s church have come in recent times to accuse him of luring them into his house to molest them s*xually.

Most of the church’s members are young people, who say he has betrayed their trust.

eNCA reports that Omotoso has been in hiding, but police are confident he’ll be behind bars soon.