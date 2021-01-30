Nigerian Muslim lady narrates how she was denied a job for wearing hijab

A Lagos based Nigerian Muslim lady, Maymunat Kelani became a victim of Islamophobia when she was denied a job in a popular property and real estate company, because of her choice to wear a hijab.

Kelani claims the hijab she wears for religious reasons kept her from securing employment with Revolution Plus Property, Lagos.

Narrating how she was denied a job because of the way she was dressed, Kelani said the first question the recruiter (Aderinmola Olusanya) asked her when she appeared for the interview on Friday was whether she is a Muslim.

Continuing, Kelani said Olusanya then asked if she covers her hair all the time.

Kelani replied saying covering her head was a priority for her.

With her reply, Olusanya said her scarf clashed with the company’s dress code.