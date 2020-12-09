Nigerian lady who survived fatal car crash days before her final exams graduates with her colleagues

The story of Chienyenwa Eleanor Ajoku is quite touching and inspiring at the same time.

She survived a serious car accident while preparing for her final examinations. Now she’s set to graduate with a degree in Chemical Engineering and minor in Chemistry

Six weeks before her exams, she had a terrible car accident on her way home. Her car hit by an unlicensed cocaine high-drunk driver. Her car was pushed into oncoming traffic and collided with two other vehicles while a third vehicle, unable to stop also hit them.

She had two major surgeries and doctors told her it would take a while for her to recover.

Ajoku, who lost her sister 2 months before the accident was was advised to take a break and move her graduation till 2021.

She, however, rejected the advice and insisted on graduating on time.

On her hospital bed, she requested for her laptop and books.

She was discharged on time for her to write her final papers.

“I did my homework and exams even though I was in pain and could barely use my broken dominant arm”

She is joining thousands of other students who are graduating from the University of Toledo in 2020.