Nigerian judiciary staff apologize to Labour Minister, Ngige for walkout

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has apologised to Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, for its action at a recent meeting.

Isaiah Adetola, JUSUN General Secretary, tendered the unreserved apology in a letter dated April 26, and addressed to Ngige.

Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, disclosed the content in a statement on Tuesday.

JUSUN had, on April 20, staged a walkout at the meeting called by the minister.

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) was also at the meeting on the ongoing strike by the unions.

Their leaders were angry that a meeting scheduled for 3: 00 p.m., had not begun at 4:.35 p.m.

Adetola noted that having stayed for about two hours without communication from the ministry, JUSUN members, complaining that they needed to go and break their fast, had to leave.

JUSUN commended the role of the Ministry of Labour “in ensuring peaceful relations at work place; in the case of JUSUN, by trying to ensure a conducive environment, and justice for all Nigerians.”

Ngige has accepted the apology and said a new date for continuation of the conciliation will be communicated shortly.