Nigerian drug dealer executed in Indonesia laid to rest in his multi-million naira mansion

A Nigerian man living in Indonesia who was recently executed by the Indonesian government for allegedly dealing in drug trafficking has been laid to rest amid tears by family and friends.
Izuchukwu F. Ezimoha was among the three Nigerians executed in Indonesia for alleged drug trafficking. He was buried in his multi-million mansion in Ezigbo village, Ihiala LGA of Anambra State on Thursday, August 18th. His outing service will hold tomorrow in his village.
linkhadj
Shameless set of people! Imagine the family announcing and celebrating the death of a criminal who was dispatched to hell in a hail of bullets in Indonesia. It does not matter in their culture how you make your money since money is their God to be worshipped. Let nobody again ask the Government to plead for any of them arrested for drug trafficking. Nonsense