Nigerian drug dealer executed in Indonesia laid to rest in his multi-million naira mansion

A Nigerian man living in Indonesia who was recently executed by the Indonesian government for allegedly dealing in drug trafficking has been laid to rest amid tears by family and friends.

Izuchukwu F. Ezimoha was among the three Nigerians executed in Indonesia for alleged drug trafficking. He was buried in his multi-million mansion in Ezigbo village, Ihiala LGA of Anambra State on Thursday, August 18th. His outing service will hold tomorrow in his village.