BREAKING NEWS
09:40
Nigerian drug dealer executed in Indonesia laid to rest in his multi-million naira mansion

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    linkhadj

    Shameless set of people! Imagine the family announcing and celebrating the death of a criminal who was dispatched to hell in a hail of bullets in Indonesia. It does not matter in their culture how you make your money since money is their God to be worshipped. Let nobody again ask the Government to plead for any of them arrested for drug trafficking. Nonsense

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

FG will not increase pump price of petrol, says NNPC

January 18, 2017

Umar replaces Owoseni as Commissioner of Police in Lagos

January 18, 2017

Heritage Bank sacks 400 staff

January 18, 2017

Follow Us on Twitter

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 43 other subscribers

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved. NewsDay