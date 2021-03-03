Nigerian Army declares 101 soldiers wanted for running away from Boko Haram terrorists

Some Nigerian soldiers and officers who ran away from their base due to Boko Haram attack have been declared wanted.

Some top officers of the Nigerian army have been declared wanted.

Three majors, three captains and six lieutenants were among those declared wanted for fleeing the insurgents last month in Borno.

The Nigerian Army has ordered the immediate arrest of officers accused of deserting their posts during the Boko Haram on New Marte and Dikwa towns of Maidiguri.

Military documents obtained by Peoples Gazette carried a list of 101 names, ranks and bank details of errant soldiers.

Theatre Command Headquarters of “Operation Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri requested that the Defence Headquarters freeze the listed accounts and apprehend the alleged deserters if found.

“You are requested to declare the named officers and soldiers deserters WEF 19 Feb 21,” the document said.

A spokesman for the Nigerian Army did not immediately return a request seeking comments about the development.

At least seven Nigerian soldiers were confirmed killed in an ambush by the terrorists last month.

The soldiers of 153 Task Force Battalion were ambushed in Marte Local Government Council, as the troops were overwhelmed and could not match the ammunition carried by the terrorists.

After Marte was captured by Boko Haram, Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru gave troops of the ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ 48 hours to clear insurgents off Marte LGA and surrounding communities under the insurgents control.

The villages under the terrorists control were the Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo and Ngala Local Government Area of the state.

The soldiers went through Marte, successfully killing the ISWAP/ Boko Haram Terrorists who captured that area for some days.

A Military spokesman Mohammed Yerima confirmed to Peoples Gazette that the troops successfully and safely detonated a series of improvised bombs along the routes leading into the village in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force.