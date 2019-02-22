NigeriaDecides2019: Police arrest PDP senator a day to election

The police have arrested Rafiu Ibrahim, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Kwara south.

Ibrahim, who is seeking reelection, was arrested on the eve of the presidential and national assembly elections.

The arrest comes two days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) asked the police to pick him up over the violence broke out in Ojuku community under Kwara south senatorial district.

At least two persons were killed and many injured in the violence which the PDP and the APC have been trading blames over.

Reacting to the arrest, Muideen Abdulrahman, chairman of the PDP Kwara South Youth Forum, said it is a sign that the police have decided to take sides against the opposition.

“The reason behind Senator Ibrahim’s arrest is currently unknown and reminiscent of last year’s arrest of Kwara PDP leaders in Kwara South constituency during the bye-election,” he said in a statement.

“As at the time of this statement, Lola Ashiru, the candidate of the APC for the Kwara South Senatorial District, was holding a late-night rally, where he celebrated the arrest of Senator Ibrahim stating that the party had the “full support of the Government at the center.

“We, the youths of Kwara South Constituency, hereby call on the international community, specifically, observers who have come to witness the February 23rd election, to take note of the partisan and irresponsible antics of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us to call for the release of Distinguished Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, who is known as a peace-loving and highly-performing legislator who always puts the needs of his constituents first and foremost.

“Additionally, we call on the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to cease and desist from utilising institutions of state from harassing leading political figures in our state.

“Elections are not do or die affair, hence, all candidates should be free to test their popularity at the polls without fear of intimidation by men of the Nigerian Police who are sworn to ‘serve and protect’ all citizens irrespective of their party affiliation.”

The police could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report as Ajayi Okasanmi, spokesman of the Kwara police command did not answer calls or respond to a text message sent.