NigeriaDecides2019: Five people confirmed dead in Kano APC,PDP clash

Five people were feared dead yesterday at Kofa town in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State when supporters loyal to former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Alhaji Abdulmumuni Jibrin Kofa, clashed.

Witnesses said trouble started when Kwankwaso’s convoy, returning from campaign rally, passed through an open space where Kofa and his supporters were allegedly praying for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

It was learnt that Kwankwaso’s convoy disrupted the ongoing prayer session which resulted in the clash which led to the death of five people, while many others from both sides were injured.

However, Kabir Abba Yusuf, the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said Kwankwaso supporters came under attacks while passing through Kofa town by allegedly supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tofa noted that several of their supporters sustained serious injuries and their campaign cars were set ablaze.

According to him, the injured were taken to the hospital.

But another witness blamed the confrontation on Kwankwaso’s supporters. “The long convoy of Senator Kwankwaso, which disrupted the prayers, was actually the cause of the problem.

“It was, indeed, a bloody sight. The Kwankwaso people had provoked Kofa’s supporters who were conducting a peaceful prayer session for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“I counted five dead bodies which were moved away in a police Hilux van. Many vehicles were set ablaze; and buildings around the Kofa neighbourhood were also burnt,” the witness said.

When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Wakili Mohammed, said he was yet to be fully briefed on the incident.

He said: “When I am fully briefed, I will call you and give you the full details. For now, I cannot tell you what I don’t know.”

Abdulmumini Kofa told journalists that he had been in Kofa, his hometown, for mobilisation for Kano South and that for a long time they have been holding peaceful meetings.

Kofa said nobody had ever been caught with any weapon. He said: “Today (yesterday), we are holding the last meetings. Then I heard that Kwankwaso was coming to Bebeji for his campaign activities. Kofa, my hometown, has never been a major route for political train.

But surprisingly, Kwankwaso insisted that he is passing through the area.”

Kofa added that while Kwankwaso was passing through the area, he was aided by the armed Mobile Police who engaged in sporadic gunshots, allegedly killing unspecified number of his supporters.

“The meeting we were holding was in my own house in my own village, Kofa, and Kwankwaso with his security men were shooting for over an hour and resulting in the killing of many and burning down of over 60 of my campaign vehicles,” he said.

But Sunusi Bature, the PDP gubernatorial candidate spokesman, insisted that they were attacked by APC supporters while they were passing by peacefully.

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said members of the Kwankwasiyya group of the PDP had continued to brazenly attack members and supporters of the APC.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, who spoke on behalf of the governor, said in a statement that the “Kwankwasiyya PDP thugs, under the watchful eyes of their leader Rabiu Kwankwaso,” were on a campaign rally in the area, brandishing all sorts of deadly weapon.

He said they attacked the prayer session organised by member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, for peaceful and violence-free polls.

The attack, the governor explained, was the latest in a series by “the Kwankwasiyya ruffians in an apparent attempt to put a clog in the wheel of progress toward ensuring free and peaceful election in the state.”

Ganduje said the group was superficially venting its anger on members and supporters of the APC, having seen a sign of defeat at the polls, as part of a calculated attempt to scamper peaceful 2019 elections. He prayed for the departed souls and condoled with the bereaved families.

The governor also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured during the attack. Ganduje said that he had directed security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the attack.