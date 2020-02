The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC has shut down Panda Supermarket, Jabi ‘in avoidance of caution considering Coronavirus’.

Coronavirus, a virus similar to the SARS pathogen has claimed 132 lives since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and spread around the world.

Panda supermarket is one of the retail shops in Abuja, selling products like wines, pastries, baby products, drinks, seafoods among others.