Nigeria records 239 new cases of COVID-19, total now 4151

Nigeria has recorded 239 new cases of the Coronavirus across various states of the country.

Announcing via its official Twitter handle on Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that 97 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, 29 in Kano, 19 in Katsina State, and seven in the Federal Capital Territory.

The tweet further revealed that six cases were recorded in Kwara State, five in Oyo State, three Kaduna and Sokoto State, two in Adamawa, Kebbi, Plateau and Ogun State amd one case in Ekiti State.

As at now, 4151 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 745 patients discharged and 128 deaths recorded.