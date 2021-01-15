Nigeria police loses second AIG in 3 days

The entire Nigerian Police Force has been thrown into mourning as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Yunana Babas dies. Babas who was in-charge of Zone 8, died barely 3 days after another AIG Omololu Bishi died.

Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman of Kwara state who sympathised with the police officials over the death of the AIG, painted him as a perfect gentleman and a dedicated officer.

AbdulRazaq said; “I received the news of the death of AIG Yunana Babas with shock and sadness. It is one tragedy too many.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, I condole with the entire police family, especially the Inspector General of Police and the immediate family of the top officer, on this devastating development.

“The late officer is a fine gentleman, a patriot, and a professional cop who was very passionate about his duty to his fatherland. I recall the gallant roles the late officer played in some recent security developments in the zone.”