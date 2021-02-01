Nigeria needs urgent rescue, says Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said Nigeria urgently needs to be rescued from various ills plaguing it.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart regretted that the country has been badly damaged and broken.

He decried what he called the unbearable and alarming conditions among Nigerians.

Atiku said hunger is ravaging the land as farmers have deserted their farms for fear of being killed by various criminals.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by Oladimeji Fabiyi, who stood in for the former Vice-President during the inauguration of the leadership of the Northeast zone of the Nigeria Youth Congress for Atiku in Gombe State, said: “The hunger in Northern Nigeria and indeed the entire country is getting to an unbearable and alarming rate as our farmers, fathers and mothers can no longer go to farm. Agriculture is one of the comparative advantages the Northern Nigeria has over other regions in the country, but as at today, it is almost non-existent, unfortunately occasioned by abysmal insecurity in the region.

“You hardly can drive 10 kilometres in any part of the North without being kidnapped or attacked by armed bandits. This is not acceptable, this is not the time to massage the ego of the nation leadership. This is the time to cry out for help.”