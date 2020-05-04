Nigeria is the most dangerous place for journalists in West Africa in 2020

Following increasing anti-press violence and prosecutions especially by government officials and security agencies, Nigeria has emerged as the most dangerous place in West Africa for journalists, according to a survey released by global media advocacy organisation, Reporters without Borders also known as Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF).

The survey was released on Sunday evening to mark the 2020 World Press Freedom Day.

The country ranked 115 among the 180 countries ranked in the survey.

The report captured the difficulty experienced by journalists working in Nigeria.

The country, however, moved up 5 places from the 120th position in 2019.

Two journalists have been shot dead after 2019 report was released last year. The two were killed while covering Islamic Movement in Nigeria protests – one in July 2019 and the other in January 2020 .

Cape Verde is the best place for journalists in the West Africa region in 2020, The country ranked 25 among the 180 countries while Ghana came second. It was ranked 30 in the world

Namibia was ranked the first in Africa. It ranked 23 globally.

Norway ranked as the best country in terms of press freedom, and North Korea the worst according to the survey.