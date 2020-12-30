Nigeria imposes new rules for UK, South Africa arrivals

Nigeria has announced additional COVID-19 quarantine protocols for arrivals from UK and South Africa.

“The new policy started from Monday, Dec.28, 2020 with key changes that include requirement from passengers for two additional documents: permit to travel/QR code obtained from the travel portal, after payment for the day seven post-arrival test; and COVID-19 PCR negative test with a validity now shortened to 96 hours or four days”.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, disclosed this at the national briefing on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He said the measures aligned with government’s determination to minimise any possibility of importation of new strain of the virus.

“The PTF shall remain vigilant on this matter and our relevant agencies are also working on the sequencing to determine the (COVID-19) strain found”, he said

Mustapha also announced the suspended of the passports of 100 in-bound airline passengers who failed to take the second test of COVID-19 after arriving in the country.

He said that the names of the passengers would be published on Jan. 1, 2021, while suspension of the passports would last for six months.

“With effect from Jan. 1, 2021, passports of the first 100 passengers, who failed to take their day-seven post-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, would be published in the national dailies,” he said.