Nigeria imposes 6 months travel ban on 100 passengers for flouting Covid-19 rules

The federal government, yesterday, slammed a six-month travel ban on 100 passengers, who failed to comply with the standard airport protocol, which mandates incoming passengers to subject themselves to post arrival Covid-19 PCR test, seven days after arriving in the country.

However, to underscore its seriousness about the travel ban, the federal government has immediately published the passport numbers of the defaulting passengers in an advertorial signed yesterday by the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

This is as the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has advised the PTF to ensure that people continue to observe basic Covid-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols, rather than contemplate another lockdown in 2021.

According to Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the ban, which was based on presidential authority, took effect from January 1 and would run through June 30, 2021.

The PTF boss said the defaulting passengers had been notified of the decision for breaching the public health protocols, within ambit of the law and would be prevented from travelling out of the country during the period.

The latest move by government followed the threat it issued on December 24 last year to publish the list of the passengers for either failing to have their Covid-19 PCR test after arriving the country or for presenting fake Covid-19 PCR result on arrival.

On the same day, the PTF further disclosed that only about 60 per cent of the passengers due for testing actually presented themselves for testing after seven days, saying their attitude was responsible for the community spread of the virus.

It claimed that 168,818 in bound travellers were captured on the portal, and of that number, 77,025 (47 per cent) made payment for post arrival testing; while 64,405 (84 per cent) of the number were due for post-arrival test.

It lamented that 20,216 (31 per cent) have not shown up for post arrival test thereby endangering members of the community and breaching the protocols they signed up to.

It also raised the alarm that since the opening of the international space in September last year, the average number of daily imported infections in the country in last 100 days was about seven cases, compared to 100-150m reported new infections in the community, while the Test Positivity Rate in travellers arriving Lagos has doubled to 6.3 per cent.