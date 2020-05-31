Nigeria evacuates 268 stranded nationals from China

The Nigerian Government has evacuated 286 Nigerians stranded in China due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday.

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while announcing the arrival said the returnees would be proceeding on compulsory 14 days isolation.

A tweet by NIDCOM said, “268 stranded Nigerians in China lands in Abuja International Airport at exactly 2:30pm Nigerian time today 30th May 2020.

“All evacuees will be proceeding on compulsory 14 days quarantine as mandated by NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.”