breaking
Nigeria enters COVID-19 fourth wave
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the country is currently experiencing a fourth wave of coronavirus disease following the recent surge in cases and deaths.
This was made known in a statement issued and made available to journalists on Monday night by the Director-General of the agency, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa.
He said the development was sequel to the 500 per cent increase in the number of cases being recorded in the past two weeks.
NCDC also warned Nigerians against violating the COVID-19 guidelines during the yuletide, stressing that everyone needs to play their part in ensuring that all citizens including the vulnerable ones are protected against the disease.
The statement read, “Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants. As of 19th December 2021, a total of 223,887 cases and 2985 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The country is now in a fourth COVID-19 wave. The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as NCDC and its partners, are therefore intensifying risk communication efforts to remind Nigerians of the risk we face and need to take collective responsibility to reduce transmission of the virus.
“The response to COVID-19 requires a whole-of-society approach. Therefore, individuals, families and institutions also need to play their part in protecting each other by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 public health and social measures. Critically, Nigerians are urged to adhere to recommended measures by NCDC and other public health authorities, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.”
breaking
Electoral Bill: Pressure mounts on National Assembly to override President
Pressure is being mounted on the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.
President Buhari has declined assent to the Bill, stating that signing it into law would cause trouble among the political parties in the country.
The President refused assent to it against the backdrop that the parties have their various constitutions that indicate that primaries should be conducted either directly or indirectly.
However, as of yesterday, pressure is being mounted on members of the National Assembly to override the President.
Several constitutional lawyers and various civil society organisations, including Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) and YIAGA Africa have called on the National Assembly to override the assent of the President on the bill.
Although Section 58 (5) of the 1999 Constitution provides that two-third of both legislative chambers of the National Assembly (73 senators and 240 members of House of Representatives) are required to override the President’s veto, political commentators say this would be a tall order considering the fact that both chambers are polarised along party lines.
breaking
INEC to spend N305b on 2023 polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has received N100 billion out of the N305 billion it proposed for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.
INEC said President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill would not hamper its activities as an electoral umpire.
It also said it “will never reward bad behaviour’’ by conducting a by-election in Ekiti East State Constituency before the June 2023 governorship election in the state.
INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu defended the agency’s proposed N305 billion budget for the general elections before the Senate Committee on Appropriation in Abuja.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin, assured that the 2022 federal Appropriation Bill will be passed today.
Yakubu attributed his inability to defend the budget proposal last week to an official engagement outside the country.
He said: “We thank the committee and by extension, the Senate, for all the proactive measures taken, including some of the provisions in the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill, particularly Section 3, which you have strengthened to grant better financial autonomy for the commission.
“I also thank you for the provision in the bill for ensuring that funds are released to the commission, at least, one year to the elections.
“We made a submission for the sum of N305billion for the 2023 general elections.
“We made the submission on the basis of the N100billion as one line item, N40billion regular budget, and the 2022 Appropriation Bill, and then, there is the outstanding N205billion.
“What we have done is to look at the activities that we have to conduct before the general elections. There are activities that must be concluded.
“For instance, if you are going to replace some of the critical facilities like ballot boxes and voting cubicles, these things must be done before the election.
“Party primaries must be conducted and concluded before the election and names of candidates submitted, registration of voters would have to be concluded before the election.
“Printing of the permanent voter’s card would have to be concluded before the election and then some of the critical election technology for the 2023 general elections must be concluded and procured before the election.
“There are activities that we have to undertake during the elections, for instance, engagement for the transporters for electoral logistics. We can’t engage them in advance, it has to be close to the election.
“Payment of ad hoc staff, we can’t engage ad hoc staff and pay them long after the election, it has to be during the election.”
“In submitting the executive proposal to the National Assembly, the sum of N140billion was made available to INEC as a one-line item in the budget.
“The N140billion was broken into two, we take it that N40billion is our regular budget as an agency of government and N100billion was the first tranche of the 2022 budget and we have gone ahead to make provisions accordingly.
“It may interest the committee to know that we have eight bye-elections pending (three federal constituencies and five state constituencies.
“In fact, the last vacancy occurred only last Wednesday following the death of a member that represented Jiwa West State Constituency in Kaduna State. We have other by-elections pending. We hope that these elections will hold as soon as we resume in the new year.”
breaking
Hushpuppi: IGP submits report to PSC on Abba Kyari
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has submitted the probe panel report on the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, to the Police Service Commission.
This is coming almost six months after the SIP led by DIG Joseph Egbunike submitted its report to the IG.
A commissioner on the PSC, Austin Braimoh, confirmed on Sunday that the commission would deliberate on the issue this week.
He said the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline was still going through the report, adding that the report would be presented to the PSC plenary later on.
“The standing committee is still going through the report after which they would present it to the plenary for action,” he said on the phone.
Our correspondent had reported that Kyari was queried and his response was delivered to the Force Disciplinary Committee.
Kyari was investigated over his alleged role in a $1.1m internet scam by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, aka Hushpuppi, and four others.
The probe followed his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations which recommended that he be extradited to the US for trial.
A Special Agent with the FBI, Andrew Innocenti, had alleged that Hushpuppi contracted Kyari after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent, allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.
