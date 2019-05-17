NHRC concludes investigation of SARS’ alleged rights abuses

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has concluded investigations of alleged human rights abuses and brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had, as Acting President during President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-day vacation in the United Kingdom, expressed concerns over the allegations of human rights abuses leveled against the SARS.

He, therefore, directed the NHRC to set up a panel to investigate the alleged unlawful activities.

The commission’s Director of Women, Children and Vulnerable Groups, Harry Obe, disclosed this at a two-day workshop organised by Caritas Nigeria/JDPC yesterday in Abuja.

He said the commission has also commenced investigation into the raid of an Abuja nightclub by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task Team comprising the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and the Social Development Secretariat.

Speaking, Chief Executive Director of CARITAS Nigeria, Reverend Father Uchechukwu Obodoechina, decried the high level of rights abuses in the country adding that government was not doing enough to protect the rights of citizens.