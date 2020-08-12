NFF begins second phase distribution of FIFA, CAF palliatives

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday disclosed that all its affiliates would benefit from a $2 million it received from world football governing body, FIFA, and Africa’s apex soccer body, CAF, as well as two of its sponsors as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their activities.

Rising from its executive committee meeting held via video conference on Monday, the NFF in a communiqué, disclosed the sharing formula for the palliatives, explaining that it decided to distribute the money after due consultations with the sports ministry.

It said the $2 million would be “shared across the various clubs and governing bodies of the various leagues, including Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League, as a booster for their preparation ahead of the 2020/2021 League Season.

“The total sum is made up of $1,000,000 (being FIFA’s support for restarting the football season); $500,0000 (being FIFA’s dedicated support for women’s football); $300,000 (CAF’s support to its member associations); and $200,000 (NFF’s support from Sponsors’ Funds).”

The body hailed the Federal Government for its efforts in “combating the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that continues to be a source of sorrow and gnashing of teeth worldwide, but with noticeable decline in infection cases in Nigeria, as a result of the untiring work of the Government, the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, all first responders and all other public health workers in the frontline who continue to sweat hard to ensure reduction in community transmission and in saving lives.”

Apart from the distribution of palliatives, the NFF also disclosed that it has instructed its technical and development committee to liaise with the integrity office to, within a week, submit a shortlist of candidates for the positions of technical director, head coaches of the U20 and U17 national women teams, the U15 boys national team, as well as candidates for the position of consultant on coaches training and development.

It also announced that it has “approved that the reputable consulting firm contracted by the NFF should, as soon as possible, submit a shortlist of candidates for the positions of Head Coach of the Super Falcons, NFF Head of Women Football and Head of Compliance Unit and Chief Commercial Officer.”

On the preparation for the U-20 and U-17 women national teams for upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying matches, the NFF disclosed that it had written to the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for a special waiver to call the girls to camp, adding that it was still awaiting response from the government before making any moves for the camping programme.