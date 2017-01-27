New photo of President Buhari in London emerges

New images of President Muhammadu Buhari on vacation in London has emerged.

The photos were posted on Facebook Friday night by a user, Buhari Sallau.

The caption he put on the photos reads: “Today in London President Muhammadu Buhari with some guests, among them Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun…. yet, Some Haters are saying the President is dead or sick in hospital”.

The pictures are, however, yet to be confirmed by presidency sources.