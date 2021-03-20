New/Old Newcastle deal emerges

Newcastle are in complete disarray at the moment.

Hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone, bust-ups between the manager and senior player Matt Riche, dissent in the dressing room and a long injury list have all brought misery and upset to the Black & Whites.

However, there is one small shaft of light at the end of the tunnel with the emergence of a potential buyer in a deal we all thought was dead.

The Saudi Arabian sovereign investment fund who walked away from a possible deal last year have come forward again and the club believe an agreement can still be accomplished.

Asked if he would still be at Newcastle next season, manager Steve Bruce said, “I sincerely hope so. I’m never going to walk away from this.”