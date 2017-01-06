New mega party, ADP zones positions

All is now set for the birth of Nigeria’s mega party, Action Democratic Party, ADP.

This is just as those behind the formation of the new party, with the aim of unseating the current administration in 2019 have zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various regions of the country.

According to reports, they have also concluded plans to submit their documents for registration as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, next week.

According to a document released by the political association, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West and South South, National Treasurer.

See full zoning below:

North Central

National chairman

National Welfare Secretary

National Vice Chairman

Vice National Organising Secretary

Deputy National Woman Leader

Assistant National Secretary

Deputy National Treasurer

National Vice woman leader

National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female).

North-West

National Woman leader

National Vice Chairman

National Legal Adviser

Vice Publicity Secretary

Deputy National Secretary

Deputy National Youth Leader

Deputy National Welfare Secretary

National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).

North-East

Deputy National Chairman,

National Vice Chairman

National Auditor

Deputy National Financial Secretary

National Vice Woman Leader

National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).

South South

National treasurer

Vice National Welfare Secretary

National Vice Chairman

National Youth leader

Deputy Woman Leader

National Leader- PLWD

Deputy National Legal Adviser

National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).

South-West

Deputy National Chairman

National Publicity Secretary

National Vice Chairman

National Financial Secretary

Vice National Organising Secretary

Deputy National Youth Leader

Deputy National Auditor

National Vice Woman Leader

National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).

South East

National Secretary

Vice Publicity Secretary

National Vice Chairman

National Diaspora Adviser

Deputy National Organising Secretary

Deputy National Leader- PLWD

National Vice Woman Leader

National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).