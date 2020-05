The number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria has risen by 170 to a total of 2558.

Two more people died of coronavirus in Nigeria, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 87.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update on the disease.

This is the breakdown of the new cases

39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo