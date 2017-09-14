NECO releases June/July 2017 results

The National Examinations Council (NECO), on Thursday, released the June/July 2017 Senior Secondary Schools results.

It said 745,053 candidates, representing 70.85 per cent of the 1,051,472 that sat for the examinations, got at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language.

The results were announced at the NECO headquarters in Minna, the Niger State capital, by the Registrar of the Council, Prof. Charles Uwakwe.

Uwakwe said the performance of the candidates in this year’s examinations represents 1.11 per cent improvement when compared with 2016.

