NECO releases 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2017 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination results.

The Registrar of the Council, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, announced the results on Tuesday at its headquarters in Minna. ‎

‎

Uwakwe said that a total of 42,985‎ candidates registered for the examination and 42, 429 wrote the examination in 28 subjects.

Other results indicated that: 24,098 candidates representing 56.79 per cent ‎had five credits and above; 32,917 candidates representing 77.58 per cent had five credits irrespective of English Language and Mathematics; 32,701 candidates representing 78.82 per cent had credit and above in Mathematics‎; 29,258 candidates representing 70 per cent had credits and above in English Language.

4,425 candidates, representing 10.43 per cent were involved in examination malpractice.

The number represents a ‎5.9 per cent reduction in examination malpractice compared to 2016 record.

The results were released on time, Uwakwe said, for the sake of candidates who need them for admissions for 2017/2018 academic session.‎

“It will please the general public to know that this is the first time the council is releasing result of Nov/Dec ‎SSCE results barely 38 days after the test.