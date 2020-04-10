NCDC confirms 14 new Coronavirus cases, toll rises to 288

The National Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 14 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 288.



NCDC made this known via a tweet on its offical Twitter handle @NCDCgov.

NCDC stated that there are 13 new cases in Lagos and 1 new case in Delta

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State.



As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.