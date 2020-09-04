NCAA, NAMA issue notice to foreign airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) have issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to all airlines flying into and out of Nigeria and other stakeholders ahead of resumption of international flights.

According to the All Operators Letter with reference number NCAA/AIR/11/16/225, signed by Director-General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, “Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the partial resumption of international flights, we wish to inform the industry of the following: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will resume international operations effective 00.01z on 5th September 2020.”

NAMA also issued NOTAM, informing operators of the new development.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said: “The NOTAM was issued immediately we received the circular from the NCAA on Wednesday. The NOTAM takes effect from the hour 0001 utc on the 5 September.”

NCAA said other international airports in the country would not participate in the restart.

“Other international airports, namely: Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DKNN), Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) and the newly reopened Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN) will remain closed to international flights until a new date is determined and announced,” it added.

With communications, foreign airlines are now waiting for the 1,280 passengers (each for Lagos and Abuja airports) inbound passengers to be allocated and the official COVID-19 guidelines protocols, especially the digital platform where in-bound passengers could fill in the required information.