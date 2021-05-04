NCAA lifts Azman Air suspension

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension on Azman Air six weeks after.

Spokesman of NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, confirmed this on Tuesday, saying the suspension of the airline had been lifted. He said the authority would soon issue a statement on it.

The airline was suspended on March 15 by the regulatory authority after experiencing repeated incidents.

As of Monday, the airline was yet to roll out flight schedules but had earlier prepared for that in anticipation of the ban lifting.

During the suspension period during which the Boeing 737 aircraft of the airline were grounded, NCAA audited the airline with the report indicting Azman for violating civil aviation regulations. It stipulated Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) be implemented satisfactorily.

Azman Air also in a statement on its website said the lifting of the suspension was confirmed in a meeting held between its management and NCAA on May 1.

“In this regard, having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit and implemented the corrective action plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the public that the suspension is hereby lifted,” it stated.

Our correspondent observed that the airline’s counters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, have been busy as the airline prepares to resume.

One of its employees said: “I can tell you that we are ready to resume operations. We are not happy with the suspension but we accept the decision of the NCAA in good faith. We are ready and fully back to continue to serve our numerous customers.