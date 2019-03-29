National Assembly sends N30,000 minimum wage bill to Buhari for assent

The National Assembly has transmitted a clean copy of the passed N30,000 minimum wage bill by federal lawmakers to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed the transmitting of minimum wage bill to Buhari on Thursday, at the opening ceremony of the 10th National Delegates Conference of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) informed that it was sent to Buhari on Wednesday.

According to him, “I am aware that the minimum wage bill has been passed and a clean copy has been transmitted to the President on Wednesday and we are expecting the President to assent to it.

“I am sure our workers will benefit from it. It is important, I say from the point of fact, that it is long overdue. It is not only long overdue, what is even N30,000 in the Nigerian economy?

“Therefore, everybody must agree that workers have been patient, workers have demonstrated enough commitment and therefore, I think, implementation at various levels should actually go seamlessly.”