National Assembly, INEC clash over proposed voting rights for child-wives

The controversy over the planned introduction of underage voting, widely alleged to be disguised in a cloak of child-wives’ rights by the National Assembly Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has escalated,

INEC is insisting on the sacrosanctity of the constitutionally recognised voting age of 18 years. INEC said no matter the amendments to the Electoral Act, it will remain inferior to the 1999 Constitution.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC had recommended that married girls under the age of 18, otherwise known as child-wives, should be recognised as eligible voters. The committee made the recommendation to a technical committee appointed to work on a new electoral act proposed by the federal lawmakers. The technical committee is made up of lawyers, lawmakers, INEC officials, and civil society organisations (CSOs).

At a public hearing organised by the joint panel a fortnight ago, some stakeholders recommended that married underage girls should be considered eligible to vote.

Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano), said the recommendation was a unanimous decision of the joint panel.

Gaya said, “The joint committee has proposed that if a lady, who is not up to 18 years, is married, she should be considered to be mature enough and be eligible to vote.”

But reacting to the proposal, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said any amendment of the electoral law inconsistent with the constitution remained invalid.

According to him, “The right to vote is fundamental to democracy and it is given to those that understand its import and importance and who can make rational choices and decisions. In this context, sovereignty is imbedded and imbued in the people and governments derive their power and authority through the exercise of sovereignty by the people.

“In Nigeria, the right to vote is a constitutional right and the constitution is the fundamental law of the land. By section 1(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), if any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution, the constitution shall prevail and that other law shall to the extent of the inconsistency remain void.”

Okoye explained, “By sections 77(2) and 117(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), every citizen of Nigeria, who has attained the age of 18 years residing in Nigeria at the time of registration of voters for purposes of election to any legislative house, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter for the election.

“Furthermore, by section 132(5) and 178(5) of the constitution, every person who is registered to vote at an election of a member of a legislative house shall be entitled to vote at an election to the office of President and Governor of a State.

“The implication of the combined provisions of sections 77(2), 117(2), 132(5) and 178(5) of the constitution is that the National Assembly can only alter the voting age in Nigeria through the constitutional alteration of sections 77(2), 117(2) 132(5) and 178(5), utilising its legislative powers in section 9 of the constitution.”

The INEC commissioner said the National Assembly could not change or alter the voting age in Nigeria through the instrumentality of the Electoral Act. “In the hierarchy of laws in Nigeria, the Electoral Act is an inferior legislation,” he stated, adding, “Since the constitution has made elaborate provision on the voting age in Nigeria, the legislative powers of the National Assembly cannot be exercised inconsistently with the constitution. In other words, an inferior legislation cannot add to or subtract from what the constitution has provided.

“If Nigerians believe that the voting age should be lowered, then the constitution must be altered to provide for it. It cannot be brought about through amending the Electoral Act.”

He also spoke on the spirit of the constitution with the regard to voting age.

Okoye stated, “The present confusion relating to voting age for all married women is a product of a clear misunderstanding of the intendment of section 29 of the constitution relating to renunciation of citizenship. Section 29(1) of the constitution provides that any citizen of Nigeria of full age, who wishes to renounce his Nigerian citizenship, shall make a declaration in the prescribed manner for the renunciation. For the purpose of renunciation of citizenship, section 29(4)(b) of the constitution deems any woman who is married to be of full age.

“Section 29 of the constitution has nothing to do with voters’ registration but deals solely and specifically with renunciation of citizenship. Therefore, to change the voting age in Nigeria, the National Assembly shall alter the provisions of the constitution and the proposal for such must be supported by two thirds majority of all the members of the National Assembly and approved by a resolution of the Houses of Assembly of not less than two-thirds of all the states.

“The Electoral Act cannot provide for the age threshold for voters’ registration, as the constitution has covered the field in that area.”