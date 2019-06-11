NASS leadership: PDP endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the party has, after extensive consultations with critical stakeholders, adopted Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives of the ninth national assembly to be inaugurated today.

The PDP, in a statement issued at 1:30am on Tuesday by its National Secretary, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, said the final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

“This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity. “All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly,” the party said.