Napoli fines Osimhen for breaking COVID-19 rules

Victor Osimhen has been fined half of his monthly salary – about 250,000 Euros – after his birthday video showed he was “reckless” and did not comply with Napoli regulations leading to him contracting Coronavirus.

Osimhen tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a few days after attending a birthday party organized in his honor.

According to an Italian newspaper, Italy24news, the Super Eagles forward was seen in a video dancing without a mask, while his guests also broke Covid-19 protocols.

The said video angered the Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso and the Napoli fans who believed he acted irresponsibly.

Napoli is not happy with the footballer who has now tested positive for Covid 19 after failing to comply with the rules imposed by the club.

The club also confirmed that Osimhen was not in contact with the rest of his team mates and was asymptomatic.