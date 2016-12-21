Naked women protest against Gov. El-Rufai, destroy cars in Governor’s entourage

A group of women on Tuesday in Kafanchan area of Kaduna State protested naked against Governor Nasir El-Rufai over killings in the area.

It was gathered that the women were forced to strip after alleging that soldiers had killed some youths who took to the streets to protest against the killing of innocent lives in Southern Kaduna by Fulani herdsmen.

The women stormed the Jema’a Local Government secretariat unclad disrupting an ongoing security meeting being chaired by El-rufai.

The women told the Governor that soldiers had followed some of the youths who were embarking on a protest, shooting sporadically, killing one and injuring many around Garaje, Kafanchan.

The angry women who demanded to speak to Governor El-Rufai destroyed several cars in his entourage shortly after their interactive session ended with the governor.

A few of security personnel sustained minor injuries.

All efforts to reach Samuel Aruwan, Governor El-Rufai’s spokesperson proved abortive but a source said the government will issue a detailed statement on Wednesday.