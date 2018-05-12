NAFDAC reopens Emzor, 2 other companies

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reopened Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and two other pharmaceutical companies it shut down on Monday .

The agency closed three companies, Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited, Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited in Ilorin, Kwara State, and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd, for being allegedly implicated in the codeine crisis.

The companies were reopened after s high-powered meetings with the executives of the companies on Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Lagos.

A statement signed by NAFDAC’S Director General, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye disclosed that the three companies have been charged with administrative fees that were commensurate with the respective violations.

NAFDAC directorate that led the investigative team during the meetings with the various companies are the Agency’s Investigation Team, the Investigation and Enforcement (I&E), Drug Evaluation Research (DER) and Narcotics and Controlled Substances (NCS) .

While Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited was cited for poor distribution practice and misplaced role play of staff, Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited violated good distribution practice (GDP) by not monitoring the accredited distributors. “A worker colluded with a sacked staff to illegally distribute codeine syrup that was allegedly stolen from the company and the company was also cited for bad storage practice or poor good manufacturing practice (GMP).”

On its part, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited was allegedly blamed for poor GMP that includes poor document retrieval system and un-reconciled record system in the utilisation of codeine sulfate, inconsistencies in the shipping documents of finished products and lacks system of monitoring accredited distributors.

Consequently, NAFDAC has directed that all production of codeine syrup should be stopped immediately until further notice.

According to the statement, “The hold placed on the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the already made codeine syrups stands. NAFDAC will monitor the compliance.

“All codeine products are to be recalled and the process verified through audit trail verified by NAFDAC.

“An embargo has been placed on new applications for permit or renewals for the importation of codeine as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations, i.e., NAFDAC will not issue any permit until further notice.”