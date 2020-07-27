N81bn theft at NDDC mere pickpocketing- Asari Dokubo

Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, says the alleged mismanagement of N81 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is like pickpocketing compared to what Nigerians from other regions “are stealing”.

The national assembly is currently investigating the alleged mismanagement of the funds by the IMC. President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a forensic audit of the commission’s activities from 2001 to 2019.

But the IMC, which was set up to manage the NDDC pro tem and to supervise the audit, has come under allegations of corruption.

Commenting on the saga in a video, Dokubo said the N81 billion in question is nothing compared to other funds he claimed were looted from the Niger Delta by people from the other parts of the country.

He said the case is like that of a man calling the police to report a pickpocketing case he witnessed while armed robbers are breaking into his house.

“We are talking about N81 billion being pick-pocketed from Niger Delta while the bulk of our money, our resources is being carted away and we are not talking,” Dokubo said.

“They want me to run after pickpocketers and leave armed robbers that are coming into my house. When they talk about (Godswill) Akpabio, tell them about (Abubakar) Malami, when they talk about Joy (Nunieh), tell them about Sadiya (Umar Farouq), when they talk about any senator, tell them about (Ibrahim) Magu.”