N400m alleged fraud: AIT director admits receiving N7.5m from Metuh

The Director, News of the African Independent Television (AIT), Mr. Adebayo Bodurin on Wednesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh paid Daar Communication Plc, the owner of AIT and Ray Power Radio the sum of N7,492,250 million for public sensitization and advertisements in 2014.

Bodurin disclosed this in his testimony at the ongoing trial of the former PDP spokesman for allegedly receiving the sun of N400 million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Mohammed Dasuki (rtd) and used same for political activities of the PDP in the 2015 general elections.

Bodurin, a journalist said he knew Metuh in the course of his career, said he has interviewed Metuh several times when he was the National Vice Chairman of the PDP and later as the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Led in evidence by the defence counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), the witness said that sometimes in 2014, towards the built up to 2015 general election , Metuh invited him to meet Richard, an information expert to discuss whether he could handle public sensitization promo via jingles, advertisement and stroll massages in television and radio. That he was told the materials were meant to reduce tension in the polity and promote peaceful election.

He said he met with Richard and concluded the deal with him, after which, N7,492,250 was paid into his bank account on December 5, 2014 for the advertisements.

Earlier in the sitting, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang had overruled an application by the prosecution to stand down the matter for hours to enable the lead counsel, Sylvanus Tahir who was attending to another criminal matter at the Court of Appeal to be present.

Justice Abang said he would have stood down the matter if the prosecution counsel had relied solely on the letter sent to the court without sending a lawyer.

He said since a lawyer, Mukhtar Mohammed had announced appearance for the prosecution, the matter should go on.

At the end, the matter was adjourned to January 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th for continuation of trial