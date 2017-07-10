N-Power: FG begins 2017/2018 recruitment

The Federal government has announced the commencement of recruitment into the 2017/2018 phase of its empowerment programme, N-Power.

The announcement was disclosed on N-Power’s website, where it invited qualified members of the general public to apply for full time empowerment.

The message reads, “It said interested candidates should send a scanned copy of their CV to N-power registration email, applynpower@gmail.com.

“It said the minimum qualifications for interested applicants are SSCE/NECO/GCE/NCE/ND /HND/B.SC/ or any relevant certificates.

“It also said that the above academic qualifications must be obtained from reputable and approved government institutions/organizations.

“It said applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age and that the closing date for registration will be announced soon.”