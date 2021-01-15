‘My parents will kill me if I jump on the trending #Bussitchallenge” – DJ Cuppy Otedola

Daughter of Nigerian business mogul and billionaire, Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy has disclosed that her parents will kill her if she jumps on the trending #Bussitchallenge.

For those who do not know, the “Buss It” challenge requires participants to look busted while wearing no makeup and average home clothes during Nelly’s line for the first video, before the follow-up clip shows them dropping it down low and twerking to Banks’ heavy trap chorus while dressed up with a full face makeup.

According to her, she is tempted to do her own video but if she jumps on the challenge, her parents will kill her.

‘I am tempted to try the #Busssitchallenge… But my parents will kill me’ the 28 year old tweeted.

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@boniks_cosmetics wrote “Rich and cultured”

@iam4tune wrote “The challenge is not for everyone please…”

@chinyere__hope wrote “Don’t try it please.. you kuku can’t twerk”

@obama_9ja wrote “Eeya .. rich family Wahala”

@stemitope567 wrote “Eyah..follow ur parents advise oooo”

@aneterr_a wrote “Better jump on it girl!!! your papa don see and chop nyansh wey small pass your own and wey big pass your own. Do you!!!”